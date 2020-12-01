 CaneSport - Grading the active 5-star DEs in college football
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-01 05:27:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Grading the active 5-star DEs in college football

Brenton Cox (1)
Brenton Cox (1) (AP)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

Five star prospects are rare in each recruiting class and, as we know, some pan out and some don’t. For the last two weeks, we have been looking at 5-stars still playing in college football and grade how they’ve been doing. Today we continue with the defensive ends.

CLASS OF 2016

ANTONNEOUS CLAYTON - Georgia Tech (transfer from Florida)

Clayton was a late five-star addition in the 2016 class and hasn’t come close to living up to that. He didn’t do much at Florida and hasn’t been a factor at Georgia Tech.

Grade: F

CLASS OF 2017

JOSH KAINDOH - Florida State

Kaindoh started off promising with a few sacks his first couple of years and then injury derailed him. He hasn’t returned to five-star form.

Grade: C-

JAELAN PHILLIPS - Miami (transfer from UCLA)

Phillips looked like he was done for his career with concussions at UCLA but he has re-emerged at Miami as one of the most dominating pass rushers in the country.

Grade: B+

CLASS OF 2018 - Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Thomas looked like the next big star at Clemson his freshman year but has fallen off a bit since and has actually been a bit of a disappointment.

Grade: C

ADAM ANDERSON - Georgia

Anderson has been playing linebacker and a hybrid role as expected and he’s shown some flashes but hasn’t lived up to the hype yet.

Grade: C

K.J. Henry - Clemson

Henry is starting to come into his own as a pass rusher but it’s taken longer than expected and he hasn’t been consistent enough.

Grade: C

BRENTON COX - Florida (transfer from Georgia)

Cox had a solid start at Georgia but is now a terror off the edge for the Gators.

Grade: B+

CLASS OF 2019

ZACCH PICKENS - South Carolina

Pickens is still raw but starting to show some signs of being that elite pocket pusher we loved. It’s early but I like what I see.

Grade: B

DEMARVIN LEAL - Texas A&M

Leal has turned into a monster who needs double-team attention often and he disrupts numerous plays a game.

Grade: A

KAYVON THIBODEAUX - Oregon

Thibodeaux became one of the elite pass rushers in college football as a freshman and hasn’t slowed down. His nine sacks last year was off the charts.

Grade: A+

ZACH HARRISON - Ohio State

Harrison had a very solid freshman season and has been effective at times this year as well.

Grade. B-

CLASS OF 2020

MYLES MURPHY - Clemson

Murphy has been one of the best true freshmen in the nation this season and looks like a future star. Grade: A+

JORDAN BURCH - South Carolina

Burch has been an active tackler and been in the backfield a few times, so the future looks bright.

Grade: B

WILLIAM ANDERSON - Alabama

Anderson has earned a starting job from day one and has been all over the field early for Alabama.

Grade: A

