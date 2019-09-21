Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Central Michigan game
QUARTERBACKJarren Williams’ final stats?He hit on 17 of 24 passes for 250 yards with a TD an no interceptions.But that doesn’t tell the whole story.Not even close.The offense just didn’t function w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news