Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Florida State game
QUARTERBACKJarren Williams did a great job mixing up quick/short throws with downfield shots. He maintained his composure and looked like the kind of quarterback the Hurricanes need moving forward....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news