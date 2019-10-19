Grading the Canes: Miami vs. Georgia Tech
QUARTERBACKN’Kosi Perry got his second start, and he had a couple of TD passes and also ran in a score.But all was in the first half, and he didn’t get the offense going in the second half … and at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news