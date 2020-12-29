Grading the Canes: Breaking down the Oklahoma State game
QUARTERBACKWith 4:49 to go in the first half D’Eriq King went down with a right knee injury that knocked him out of the game. It was devastating for UM with the star QB going down. In all King hit ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news