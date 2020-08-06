Gregory Rousseau opting out of playing this season
Coach Manny Diaz made a big announcement today.He said Gregory Rousseau, arguably the best returning end in the nation, won’t play this season.“He’s looking forward to his dreams of being a great p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news