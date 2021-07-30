Gullstrand, Ahoure advance in Tokyo
TOKYO — University of Miami freshman diver and Sweden native Emma Gullstrand proved she was up to the task in her Olympic debut on Friday, advancing to the semifinals of the 3-meter springboard at the Tokyo Aquatics Center.
Gullstrand, who enjoyed a tremendous debut season despite arriving to The U for the spring semester, continued her magical stretch by finishing in 12th with a score of 289.65 to earn one of 18 coveted spots in Saturday’s semifinals.
Gullstrand, who earned NCAA All-America honors this past spring, became Sweden’s first medal winner in nine years when she won a bronze at the most recent European Championships. The performance helped clinch her debut in the Olympics, where she shined in representing her native Sweden on Friday.
Gullstrand’s top scoring dive of the night was a backward, two-and-one-half somersault pike, which netted her a score of 64.50 on her third dive. She opened her Olympics with a inward two-and-one-half somersault pike for 63.00 points.
The semifinals of the 3-meter springboard are set for Saturday at 2 a.m. ET.
Ahoure Advances to 100m Olympic Semifinals
TOKYO – Miami track and field alumna Murielle Ahoure competed in her third Olympic Games, representing the Ivory Coast in the 100m dash.
Ahoure, who still holds countless top five marks in Miami track and field history, including the indoor 60m dash program record of 7.17 seconds, advanced to Saturday morning’s semifinals after a season-best time of 11.16.
Her time was the third-fastest time in Heat 1 of the competition to automatically qualify her for the next round. Ahoure will compete in Heat 3 of the semifinals in lane eight at 6:31 a.m. ET.