CaneSport - Gurvan Hall praises Avantae, Restrepo, Flagg, working on his own game

When Gurvan Hall became a full-time starter as a true sophomore in 2019, the expectation was he'd grow into a dominant safety. He had 66 tackles that season, second-most on the team, with two sacks, 3.5 TFL, an intereption and fumble recovery.

But the big jump of progress just never seemed to come. If anything, perhaps there was regression last season as a junior when he only started three games and had 43 tackles, 1.5 for loss.

“I have to increase my skills, my man technique, play with my eyes,” Hall said. “This year I communicate more on the field and off.”

Now Hall's putting that in the past. He's worked hard this offseason and hopes to fulfill his potential.

"My biggest thing was getting more explosive, my man technique and my zone skills,” Hall said. “Everything else is really just maintain, get bigger, stronger, faster.”

He'll have plenty of competition for reps in the safety room, with everyone back from last season including primary starters Bubba Bolden and Amari Carter (nine starts of the 10 games he played). Plus the team adds 5-star safety talent James Williams to the mix this fall and Avantae Williams, a highly touted recruit two cycles ago, is coming off an injury that cost him 2020 and appears ready to take on a major role.

Asked about Avantae, Hall said, “For a guy that’s been out, now just getting to see him - he’s an animal. That’s the only thing I can say, he’s an animal. You might be hearing his name a little bit more.”

Hall also is in the mix as a punt returner.

“All the receivers, two different defensive backs - me, Tyrique and Te’Cory Couch (are all working as returners),” Hall said. “It’s natural, I did it in high school.”

* Has Ed Reed spent time with the safeties?

“This past weekend he was talking to us, saying to play low, we play high too much,” Hall said.

* Of new safeties coach Travaris Robinson, who takes over for Ephraim Banda, Hall said, “T-Rob approaches the job like a defensive back, thinks like we think. Not that coach Banda didn’t, but he brings a different type of energy.”

* Asked a linebacker he thinks has stepped up, Hall pointed to Corey Flagg.

“Between this year and last year Corey really stepped up, how he communicates, he’s making plays on the field,” Hall said. “Only time will tell.”

* What has Hall seen from the young WRs?

“They are competing,” Hall said. “Last year some of the young guys were scared. (Xavier) Restrepo gives me problems in certain pass concepts. He really opened my eyes this whole spring.”