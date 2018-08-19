Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-19 16:16:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Handful of INT's, TDs highlight 3-hour Saturday night scrimmage

Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

After Miami’s closed second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday night, which lasted almost three hours, starting QB Malik Rosier tweeted out “We got a new 3 headed monster on offense....”Previously i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}