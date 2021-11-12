Harley looking to go 5-0 vs. FSU: I can brag about it at my wedding
WR Mike Harley is undefeated in his Cane career against Florida State, going 4-0.He doesn’t plan to add a loss to that record on Saturday in Tallahassee.His highlight of his time in the series?“For...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news