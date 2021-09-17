Harley: We're coming with a good game plan, want to get everyone rolling
It’s sort of like deja vu for WR Mike Harley.But not the good kind.A year ago Harley got off to a slow start with an average of 34.8 receiving yards in UM’s first five games.This year? Through two ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news