News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Harrell: Despite loss, game experience helped Miami Hurricanes with me

Dn1x2p8l95lazumdezvz
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Tampa (FL) Berkeley Prep DE Jaylen Harrell was on hand for the Miami-Florida game, sitting in the Hurricanes recruiting section.His reaction?“It was a great atmosphere, I really liked how Miami pla...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}