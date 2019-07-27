Harrell off Friday unofficial Canes visit: UM "very high on my list"
Tampa (FL) Berkeley Prep LB Jaylen Harrell took an unofficial visit to Miami on Friday. He met with coaches and watched on for the Miami Hurricanes' almost three-hour long opening fall practice ses...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news