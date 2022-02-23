Harrison-Hunte added 20 pounds under Feld: "The whole U is transforming"

DT Jared Harrison-Hunte started eight games this past season while sharing primary reps with Nesta Silvera and Jon Ford.

Harrison-Hunte ended with 18 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

In 2020 as a redshirt freshman? He made one start and had six TFL and three sacks.

This year he has much bigger aspirations.

“I’m expecting myself to have a big season, big sacks,” Harrison-Hunte told CaneSport at a LifeWallet event. “I need sacks this season. I need all the other stuff, TFLs, a lot of tackles, but sacks is what I’m going for. You heard it here first: A big sack season this year.

“I feel sacks change the game. It’s not common for DTs to get sacks, so I’m trying to change that, be different. I feel like it’s a new hybrid of D linemen, we’re not the big bulky guys that just take up space. We can also pass rush and get sacks too.”

No, Harrison-Hunte isn’t one of those big, bulky guys.

Last year he played at 270 pounds, which he calls “a little light.”

Right now he’s weighing in at 290.

“They’re very focused on me getting bigger,” he says. “A 20-pound (gain). It’s since the strength coach came in - the nutrition center - I’ve gained 20 pounds. I want to see how far I can get still looking like this - if I can get to 300 I’m fine with that. I still feel quick, agile.”

He adds that “They put more money in the nutrition center, it’s like the whole U is transforming. It’s becoming like a professional place, a place of business and football. It’s very professional-oriented.”

With a new defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, the upcoming 15 spring practice sessions are a big deal for Harrison-Hunte and this defensive front.

“A four-down defense, we’ll see how everything goes,” He said. “People want to see proof (the D line will be better), I’ll just say tie on your seatbelt, wait till the season. We’re going to show out this season. We definitely have a coaching staff behind us, also we are just dogs. We’re definitely a team that plays hard, especially on the D line, play hard to the end of the game.”