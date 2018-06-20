Harvey commits: I want to help UM to national championship
Vero Beach (Fla.) High School DE Jahfari Harvey was leaning toward Miami for much of this recruiting process.And his experience at Miami Nights over this past weekend helped seal the deal.Harvey ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news