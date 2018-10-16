Haselwood "really enjoyed" Cane official visit ... more trips on tap
Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove High School WR Jadon Haselwood has gone about his recruiting process quietly, without doing many media interviews.And even on those rare times he has shared his words, t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news