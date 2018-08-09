CaneSport.com

What does Mahoney want to see from the younger linemen?

Of course, Saturday’s scrimmage will provide the first big clues as to how the group is performing. Asked what he wants to see on Saturday, Mahoney said the key will be “unison - the first, second, third team, everybody. Just create three solid lines, everyone’s battling, everyone’s a team. Coach (Stacy) Searels preaches that: Everyone compete every day. Saturday that’s what it’s going to take from us.”

"The first two days he had to get over that hump and now he’s doing really well."

“I’m looking forward to them just coming out and playing,” Mahoney said. “It’s hard because with the playbook some guys are hesitant. But they’re getting better at it and I’m hoping Saturday they can get it down and just play. I tell them all the time, just hit somebody and play ball.

* Mahoney said true freshman DJ Scaife, who Thomas Brown has pointed to as the sixth lineman right now, is “playing really well. He’s going to be a good player.”

* Mahoney’s take on transfer Venzell Boulware, who is trying to unseat Mahoney as a starter?

“He’s a good player, I like Venzell,” Mahoney said. “He’s an older guy, just like me. We help each other and we are competing every day. He’s good technique-wise, good everything.

“He’s adjusting well. The heat can get to people, but he clawed through it just like everybody does. Now he’s getting better. The first two days he had to get over that hump and now he’s doing really well.”