CaneSport.com

Offensive guard Hayden Mahoney said after Tuesday’s practice that the “line is doing well - the first unit did really well the last scrimmage. We came together as a unit, played very well. Trying to get the younger guys on board, too. Get the playbook down and they’ll be good to go.”

Mahoney says of the second teamers that DJ Scaife is standing out.

“He’s consistent, playing well,” Mahoney said of the freshman who has played guard and tackle this fall camp. “I’m happy for him. … His technique is getting better. He takes coaching well and transitions it to the team.”

Mahoney says OL coach Stacy Searels has stressed to his linemen that he wants to see effort every snap.

“Give good effort and do to the best of your ability,” Mahoney said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re tired - fight through adversity and just play.”

* Mahoney says he’s “mostly” gone up against Jon Ford and Tito Odenigbo in team drills (UM works in a 1 vs 2 format).

“They’re doing really well,” Mahoney said. “I’ve seen a lot of progress.”