The Miami Hurricanes baseball team exited the NCAA tournament in the first round despite being ranked in the top 25 for most of this past season. Wednesday, Miami decided to extend the contract of the head baseball coach. Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced that Gino DiMare would receive a contract extension.

DiMare received an additional three years on his contract extending it to the 2026 season.

“We are excited to have Gino continue to lead our baseball program,” Radakovich said. “We made great strides as a program last season, including hosting a regional for the first time in six years. Gino and his staff are building momentum for Miami baseball and we are looking forward to more successful season to come.”

DiMare is the second fastest coach to reach 100 victories in program history and helped the Hurricanes reach the postseason in every year the NCAA tournament was held. He has led Miami to great success in the regular season, but failed to meet expectations in the postseason losing in the first round in three consecutive appearances.

Since DiMare was promoted to the head coaching job, 12 Hurricanes were selected to the MLB draft.

“Growing up in Miami, I feel very fortunate to have spent 27 years here with the University as a player and coach,” DiMare said. “The University of Miami has been a second home to me and my family. I am grateful for the opportunities it has afforded me and I look forward to leading our program to Omaha.”



