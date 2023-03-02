Gino DiMare talks about the disappointment of leaving guys on base in a 6-5 loss to FAU. DiMare says many of the players were too anxious swinging at the first pitch.

He shares his thoughts on sophomore infielder Dorian Gonzalez, junior outfielder Ian Farrow, infielder CJ Kayfus and freshman infielder Blake Cyr. He was asked about the lineup and if he intends to make changes based on what he's seen after the first few games.

Coach DiMare also talks of the challenges of facing Florida, the 6th-ranked team in the nation according to USA Today.

Miami begins a three-game series against the Gators in Gainesville starting 6:30 PM Friday.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics