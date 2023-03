Head Coach Jim Larranaga starts with an opening statement and wants his team to have more fun than they have already had in the NCAA tournament. He talks about the adjustment of playing in a football stadium at the final four.

He talks of the excitement buzzing around the campus and the growth of the program over the years.

Larranaga said "Don't Pick Us" when it comes to UConn being the favorite in the Final Four matchup with Miami.

He called Norchad Omier the 'heart and soul' of the team and compared UConn's Adama Sanogo to Armondo Bacot.

Miami will play UConn in the Final Four Saturday at 8:49 EST. The game will be televised on CBS.