Head Coach Jim Larranaga starts with his feelings about making it to the Final Four and describes the energy in the locker room after the historic win over Texas.

He talks of how Jordan Miller became a Miami Hurricane, the evolution of his game, and how Miami scored with free throws to eventually punch its ticket to Houston.

Larrnaga talks about what motivates his team, shares how often he thought about late mentor Terry Holland and also shares who reached out to him after the win.

Coach 'L' talks of Isaiah Wong and his impact on the team and on the transfer portal.

Larranaga also shares his thoughts on two South Florida teams making it to the Final Four, and the parity of college basketball.

Coach Larranaga also outlines the schedule for the week for the team and what the Hurricanes needs to prepare for given this will be his second trip to the Final Four.