Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks of the rivalry with Florida State and playing the Seminoles for the second time this season. Larranaga was asked for his thoughts on sanctions handed down from the NCAA for NIL violations.

Larranaga said that his team is focusing on taking it one game at a time despite being in a prime position to win the regular season championship.

He also talks of what has worked for the Hurricanes during its seven-game win streak.

Miami hosts Florida State Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM.