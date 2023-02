Head Coach Jim Larranaga enjoyed the environment from the Miami fan base in a 81-59 win over Duke.

Coach L talked about Norchad Omier's play, his defensive play in the game despite being undersized, and his ability to hit three-pointers.

Coach also talks of the ability of Wooga Poplar's game and the potential of his play. He talks of how Miami was able to out-rebound Duke (38-31), share the basketball with 16 assists, and maintain a sizable lead throughout the contest.

Larranaga also expounded on how he demonstrated his "40-inch vertical" to help motivate his team.