Head Coach Jim Larranaga said he was concerned with the energy saw at practice ahead of the game against Virginia Tech. Larranaga was pleased with the play from the bench particularly with sophomore guard Bensley Joseph.

Coach "L" also talked about how well Miami rebounded offensively and had balanced scoring. He also talks of the play of Norchad Omier and how they defended Virginia Tech's top players - specifically Sean Pedulla.

Larranaga believes that the scout team is doing a 'fabulous' job of preparing Miami for games.

Miami hosts Florida State this Saturday with the tip scheduled for 4:00 PM eastern.