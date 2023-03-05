Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks post-game after the 78-76 win over Pittsburgh.

Coach 'L' talks of the age of the Panthers which coach states is older than NBA team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He talked of the play of Wooga Poplar, and the senior play on senior day and also shared his appreciation of the home crowd throughout the 2022-23 season.

He said that someone mentioned to him that the environment at the Watsco Center is one of the best in the ACC and compares it to Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke.

Larranaga talks of the emotions of winning the regular-season ACC championship and how it compares to the 2013 team which accomplished the same feat. Coach 'L' was asked about becoming the 14th men’s coach to win at least 250 games at two different four-year schools.

He also shared his thoughts on resetting the mindset of the team going into the ACC tournament.

Miami will play its first game in the ACC tournament Thursday at noon. The Hurricanes will face the winner of Wake Forest and Syracuse, two teams Miami defeated earlier this season.