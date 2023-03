Head coach Jim Larranaga starts by acknowledging Isaiah Wong and his recognition as an NABC All-American.

Larranaga updates the injury status of Norchad Omier and what the team would need to do to win without him in case the starting forward is unable to play.

Coach shares his thoughts on Drake, their first-round matchup in the NCAA tournament, and the keys to victory for Miami. He talks also talks about how the team is embracing an underdog role g in the tournament and explains why his message to the team is to have fun.

Larranaga also shares what he thinks AJ Casey's development, the value of Jordan Miller, and how Anthony Walker will impact the game in Omier's absence.