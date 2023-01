Head Coach Jim Larranaga talks about playing three road games in row (Duke, Florida State, Pitt).

Larranaga talks about the challenges Miami will face against Duke, the importance of senior guard Jordan Miller, the progression of Harlond Beverly, the defensive prowess of Norchad Omier, avoiding foul trouble, and avoiding slow starts.

Coach "L" also talks about utilizing the portal to maximize potential.



Miami travels to North Carolina to play Duke Saturday at noon.