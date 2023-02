Women's basketball head coach Katie Meier talked of the competition in the ACC going into conference tournament play.

Meier talks about the Cavinder twins and what they bring on the court and assess her team's overall performance during the regular season.

Coach Meier talks about referencing last year's tournament run in preparation for this week's tournament.

Meier also talked about the emotions of the week with reports of program receiving a one-year probation penalty from the NCAA.

Miami will receive a first-round bye in the ACC tournament and will play the winner of Georgia Tech and Boston College.