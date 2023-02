Head Coach Jim Larranaga said his team's 'battery died' in the second half of the 85-84 loss to rival Florida State.

Larranaga talks of what FSU did defensively in the second half to stall the Miami offense and how the absence of Nijel Pack affected the outcome.

Coach 'L' also tried to explain what happened on the game-winning shot by the Seminoles.

Miami will complete its season at home against Pitt Saturday, March 4th.