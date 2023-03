Head Coach Katie Meier starts by talking about the identity of her team and their ability to battle against any adversity in the tournament.

Meier talks about how she gauges the emotional state of the team to give them what they are lacking if needed.

She talks about the fact that both the men's and women's basketball programs are both experiencing success and what that could essentially do for both programs.

Coach Meier also shares the challenges Miami will face against Villanova.