CaneSport.com

The final play was executed exactly as Miami Hurricanes Head Coach Katie Meier drew it up. One of two graduating seniors on the team, Emese Hof, driving to the basket to tie the game. The outcome, though, was not exactly what Meier of her senior standout had planned. Hof’s potentially game-tying layup rolled around the rim for what seemed like 30 seconds as No. 4 seeded Miami watched its season end in agonizing fashion with a 57-55 loss to No. 5 Arizona State in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Women’s Tournament at the Watsco Center “Yeah it was too long,” Hof said in the locker room after the game. “If it was a shorter miss, we may have rebounded it, but it took too long, and it went right out. Makes it a bit more sour because it was literally right there, I really thought it would have gone in.”



Miami finished the season with a 25-9 record. Hof, a focal point of Ariizona State's defense, finished the game with just six points, but her effort was well-received by Meier, who knew that even when perhaps her best player wasn’t having her best game, the 6’3” senior needed to have the ball in her hands at the end of the contest. “Call me an idiot,” Coach Meier said after the game. “I know they (Hof and Beatrice Mompremier) weren’t having a great game, but my God, you’re crazy if I’m not going to those two kids in that moment, and I did." Mompremier had the ball in her hands with 44 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, the game tied at 55. And like Hof’s last-second attempt, , her hook shot jumper rolled around the rim and did not touch net. Mompremier missed a second point-blank shot a couple moments earlier. "Both of them went in and out," Meier said. "I love both calls. I’d do it again.” Mompremier struggled shooting the ball against Arizona State, going just 3-12 from the field. Instead, the redshirt junior showed her dominance on the offensive and defensive glass. The hometown product and Miami Senior High graduate set a record for rebounds by a Miami Hurricane in an NCAA Tournament game with 22. Mompremier tallied 16 defensive rebounds and six offensive. The 22 rebounds rank sixth all-time in NCAA Women’s Tournament Game history. “I just went out there and tried my hardest,” she said after the game. “If it was rebounds, rebounding, that’s what I had to do to help my team.” As a squad, the Canes out-rebounded the Sun Devils 43-32, which is one rebound shy of the program record for rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game. That record would have only been two days old, as Miami brought down a program-record 44 rebounds Friday in its win against Florida Gulf Coast.



The Hurricanes' shooting, on the other hand, really suffered. UM hit on 41.1 percent of its shots, and only 17.6 percent (3-17) from beyond the three-point line, and it was evident early on. In the first quarter, the Hurricanes went 0-7 from deep, and did not see their first three pointer fall until Mykea Gray nailed one early in the second quarter. Meier abandoned the three point game-plan in the second half, having her team shoot only four shots from beyond the stripe, compared to 13 in the first half. The Lady Canes should return strong again next season, as only one senior with meaningful experience graduates. That's forward/center Emese Hof, who was second on the team with 14.5 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. Meier also will say goodbye to redshirt senior Khaila Prather, who only played 10 scoreless minutes. Both girls have left their mark on Coach Meier and the team. “Emese and Khaila are, if you don’t have ht pleasure of knowing them, they are two of the best student athletes that have ever graced this community and their footprint on this campus,” Meier said. With only two players leaving the program, Meier will bring back a battle-tested and deep team for her 15th season in Coral Gables. Leading Miami: Laura Cornelius (15 points, three assists), Mykea Gray (13 points, including 11 points in second quarter), and sophomore guard Endia Banks (eight points, three rebounds). Cornelius, the likely leader next season, was emotional at the podium following the loss to Arizona State. “That [final] play hurt us, but we still got a shot,” says Cornelius. “I think we played a heck of a basketball game, and it’s really tough to lose like this at home. "This season has definitely been one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever played in my life. I will go to war any day with my teammates. I love my seniors. I love every single person on this team. We played our hearts out. We had a wonderful season, some great wins, tough loss, but overall, we loved each other along the way.”