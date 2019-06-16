Height comes face to face with opportunity on official visit
Dublin (Ga.) linebacker Romello Height took his second official visit of the week this weekend to Miami, jetting to Coral Gables less than 24 hours after his return from an official visit to Kentuc...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news