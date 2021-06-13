Helms: Miami official visit “better than I expected”
Bellevue (Neb.) West High School TE Kaden Helms took his Miami official visit this weekend.And it went as well as the Canes could’ve hoped.“It was great, I came down earlier this year for a campus ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news