University of Miami forward Dewan Hernandez was selected by the world champion Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Draft, held Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Hernandez was chosen in the second round with the 59th overall pick.

A South Florida native out of Norland High School in Miami, the 6-foot-11, 235-pound Hernandez is the 23rd UM player to be selected in the NBA Draft, including the fifth during the Jim Larrañaga tenure. For the first time in program history, Miami has had at least one NBA Draft pick in three straight seasons (Davon Reed in 2017, Lonnie Walker IV and Bruce Brown in 2018).

In his two years on the court at UM during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, Hernandez averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He played in 64 games, making 47 starts, and was a key contributor on two NCAA Tournament teams. He shot 56 percent from the floor during his career.

Hernandez averaged 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 season and was only Miami player to start all 32 games. He ranked 14th in the ACC in overall rebounding (6.7) as well as 14th in ACC games (6.9). He scored in double figures in 20 games, including three 20-plus point efforts.

He also recorded five double-doubles, including three in ACC play.