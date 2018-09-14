High priority 4-star LB targeting decision after season
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas 2020 LB Derek Wingo says his focus right now is fully on his season and not so much his recruitment.But he attended UM’s season opener as an invited recrui...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news