News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-02 03:12:00 -0500') }} football Edit

High priority Calif. QB had visit disrupted by virus, bonding with Lashlee

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany High School QB Miller Moss says the Miami Hurricanes remain very much in his picture.And UM coaches are pushing hard.“They’ve been doing a really good job recr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}