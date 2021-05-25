High priority local OT sets announcement date, visiting UM for June 1 BBQ
Miami Central High School OT Daughtry Richardson is set for several June visits.He’ll be on Miami’s campus June 1 for the recruit barbecue and has set official visits to Arizona State June 4, Flori...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news