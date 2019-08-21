High priority Miami Hurricanes O line target will be on hand for UM vs. UF
Miami Norland High School OL Issiah Walker will be on hand at the UM-UF game.But he says he’ll be sitting on the Florida side - he got the invitation first from Florida to go as a recruit.“I’m plan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news