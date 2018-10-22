High priority TE target set for UM visit: "It'll be a very hard decision"
Dickinson (Tex.) High School TE Jalen Wydermyer has set his Cane official visit for the weekend of the game against Duke.“I’ve never been to Miami before, want to see everything,” Wydermyer said. “...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news