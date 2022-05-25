Highsmith hired as GM of Hurricanes football operations
Alonzo Highsmith, the former Hurricane and current NFL executive who has been suggested for a possible General Manager role for football for several years now, has finally accepted that role in the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news