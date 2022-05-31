Highsmith set to report to work: I'm going to watch and learn

Five days ago General Manager of Football Operations Alonzo Highsmith spoke with CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman fresh off his hiring.

Now, with his official tenure at UM beginning June 1, Highsmith shared more thoughts on 560 AM.

He called returning to the place where he starred as a college football player “a very special moment in my life,” and said he’s kept close tabs on UM from afar.

“Working for the program I never thought of until a couple of years ago,” Highsmith said.

Highsmith said he had other choices in the past to join other college programs as the chief of football, head of player personnel, but he was only really interested in UM.

Highsmith says he feels he still has unfinished business at Miami.

“I’m coming to the University of Miami in a very humble manner,” Highsmith said. “I’m not the savior of the school, I want to be a part of the program the same way I was as a freshman in college. I want to help build something.”

Highsmith has NFL experience, including watching firsthand as the Green Bay Packers program was transformed. He also paid close attention over the years as numerous college programs build new facilities and propelled their teams forward.

“It was (at Miami) when are we going to step up to the plate?” Highsmith said. “We never did (till now).

“You have to keep up with the competition.”

Highsmith also says he wants urgency and accountability from everyone, including the staffers throughout the building.

“When you walk in (top programs) it’s different, you understand what expectations are,” Highsmith said. “That’s what I want to help bring to the University of Miami. … We have to get better today and the next day. There is no complacency. That’s the type of building we have to have to take this program to the next level.”

He also stressed that he wants to help build a culture of winning where everyone is willing to “give more of themselves.”

“People will run through a wall for you when they know you care about them,” he says.

Highsmith said he wants to help bring the magic of the old days back to UM, including keeping top players home, and his job will include helping in day-to-day evaluation of recruits/college players. He also will “try to be a mentor to our players, teach them what it takes to get to the next level.”

Highsmith shared his plan when he comes into the program officially June 1.

What he’ll do on Day 1?

“The first thing I’m going to do - when you come in you sit back and watch,” he said. “I want to sit back and listen, watch, learn. I can’t come in there and say `do it like this, do it like that.’ I want to come in and learn, watch how things work.

“I want to see how things work and then I’ll interject at another time.”