*****

Jake Fromm - Georgia

The skinny: Fromm initially committed to Alabama, but then flipped to Georgia during the spring after his junior season.

In what was the Bulldogs’ most important game of the season-to-date, Fromm performed like the proven veteran that he is. In their victory over Florida on Saturday afternoon, he completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also completed a huge third-down conversion late in the fourth quarter that ended any hopes for the Gators. Farrell’s take: HIT. Some may debate whether Fromm is a five-star talent or not, and we did as an analyst group as well, but we nailed this one. He’s led his team to the title game, the SEC title game and likely the SEC title game again this season. And his leadership and intangibles were what we really liked about him, in addition to his accuracy and touch. He’s a born leader and cool under pressure.

*****

Zach Moss - Utah

The skinny: Moss initially committed to Miami, but after re-opening his process he committed to Utah in late November along with two of his high school teammates. While he did take an official visit to Tennessee in the weeks leading up to National Signing Day, in the end he stuck with the Utes.

In Salt Lake City, Moss has established himself as one of the more productive backs in the country. He continued his methodical performance on Saturday at Washington, churning out 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground, plus 41 yards and another touchdown through the air. Farrell’s take: MISS. I remember seeing Moss at one of our camps in Florida and coming away impressed, which is why he was a mid-level three-star, but I didn’t see this level of dominance ahead of him in college football. He’s been a workhorse and has shown more speed than we thought he had at the college level. We underestimated him.

*****

AJ Dillon - Boston College

The skinny: Dillon initially committed to Michigan during the spring after his junior season, but then flipped to Boston College in December. The Eagles’ coaching staff never let up on him after his commitment to the Wolverines.

Now in his third season with the Eagles, Dillon continues to be one of the top-producing backs in the country. At Syracuse on Saturday, he was part of an offensive explosion by Boston College, rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries during the victory. Farrell’s take: HIT. Dillon was a four-star outside the Rivals250 and some could argue that he has played above that level and that’s acceptable. However, it’s not like we had him as a two- or three-star. We knew what kind of talent he had and he found the perfect system for him at Boston College. We loved his balance and power for a big back.

*****

Jamie Newman - Wake Forest

The skinny: Newman committed to Wake Forest over Duke, NC State, Boston College, West Virginia and Vanderbilt during the spring after his junior season.

One of the pleasant surprises in the country this fall is Wake Forest, which has been led by Newman. In another impressive performance on Saturday against North Carolina State, Newman continued to excel with 287 yards and three touchdowns through the air, plus 30 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. Farrell’s take: MISS. This is a close call, but I’ll say miss here because Newman has played like a four-star for the surprising Demon Deacons and is one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. We liked his ability to extend the play and his arm, but accuracy was an issue. He’s worked out the kinks in that department.

*****

