CaneSport.com

Hoops expectations tempered: It's "a season of adjustment"
The Hurricanes have one game remaining before ACC play kicks in, and that's today vs. Campbell.It should be an easy tuneup for what will be a tough conference season based on Miami missing its domi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news