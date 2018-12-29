In the non-conference season finale, the University of Miami men's basketball team extended its win streak to three games, taking down Campbell 73-62 Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.

Redshirt senior guard Zach Johnson finished the afternoon with a game-high 22 points to surpass 1,500 points in his illustrious collegiate career. For the game, he finished an efficient 5-of-6 from beyond the arc and 5-of-7 from the charity stripe. Adding to an electrifying first half, sophomore guard Chris Lykes (21) also surpassed 20 points for the game.

Senior guard Anthony Lawrence (11 points) and junior guard Dejan Vasiljevic (10 points), joined Lykes and Johnson in double figures, while Lawrence pulled down a team-high eight rebounds and dished out a team-high three assists.