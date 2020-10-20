Hoops background has helped Harrison-Hunte become a force in Year 2 at UM
Two weeks ago it was redshirt freshman DT Jared Harrison-Hunte turning in a spectacular special teams play, bursting up the middle of the line to block a field goal attempt at Clemson that was retu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news