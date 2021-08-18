Hoops commit Joseph officially part of Cane program

University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Wednesday the addition of Bensley Joseph to the Hurricanes’ 2021 recruiting class.

A 6-foot-1, 165-pound guard from Arlington, Mass., Joseph is a graduate of Putnam Science Academy in Putnam, Conn.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bensley and his entire family into our Hurricane basketball program,” Larrañaga said. “Bensley is an outstanding point guard, a great leader, an excellent defender and a terrific passer. He is a valuable addition to our team.”

Joseph is considered the top recruit in the state of Connecticut by all the major recruiting websites and ESPN pegs Joseph as the No. 80 overall player in the country, placing No. 14 among point guards. Rivals rates him a three-star and the No. 148 prospect in the nation.