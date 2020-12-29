CaneSport - Hoops falls short at Virginia Tech, 80-78

The University of Miami men’s basketball team trimmed a 17-point second half lead down to one in the final minute Tuesday night at Cassell Coliseum, but could not rally all the way back.

Miami (4-3, 0-2 ACC) dropped an 80-78 decision to No. 24/RV Virginia Tech in a game it played without four injured returning starters, two of whom are out for the year. Five Hurricanes scored in double figures, led by 16 apiece from freshman forward Matt Cross and sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, whose 3-pointer in the final seconds went halfway down before bouncing out.

“I thought that was a very well-played college basketball game between two serious competitors,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Our players fought back from a double-digit deficit and had a shot to win the game. A lot of guys stepped up.”

Both teams had 30 points through the first 15:45 minutes, but Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0 ACC) went on a 12-0 run in the next two minutes. Wong hit a 3-pointer at the other end that was the final basket of the half, as the Hokies took a 42-33 edge into the locker room.

Virginia Tech got 19 first-half points from redshirt junior forward Keve Aluma and posted a 9-2 edge in second-chance points.

The Hokies scored 14 of the first 20 points of the second half, taking a 56-39 lead with 16:05 to play. Their lead sat at 13, 66-53, with under 10 minutes to go, but Miami went on an 8-0 run, capped by an alley-oop dunk and 3-pointer by Wong, to make it 66-61 with 5:44 to play.

The Hurricanes trailed by seven with under 50 seconds left, but continued to storm back and cut the deficit to one, 79-78, on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Harlond Beverly with 28 ticks to go. After the Hokies split a pair of free throws, Wong took a 3-pointer with five seconds left that rattled in and out, as Virginia Tech held on for the win.

“We never hung our heads. We had a good plan,” Larrañaga said of the near comeback. “Last year, we were down seven [here with 4:26] to go, came back and won the game in triple-overtime. I reminded our players of that and told them, ‘There’s plenty of time. Don’t look at the clock; play the game. Force turnovers, foul them and force them to make some pressure-packed free throws. Matt Cross stepped up and hit some critical shots, we got a couple of good steals. It was a very well-played game.”

Cross’ career-high point total came on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor, including a 4-of-6 mark from 3-point range. Wong, meanwhile, connected on three 3-pointers for the third game in a row after never previously reaching that total.

Beverly totaled 14 points, a co-game-high nine rebounds and career-high-tying six assists, the latter mark leading all players. Senior guard Elijah Olaniyi notched a season-best 11 points and redshirt senior center Nysier Brooks added 10, while redshirt junior forward Deng Gak scored a career-high eight.

Aluma finished with a game-high 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting for the Hokies, adding six rebounds, four assists and a game-best three blocks. Redshirt junior forward Justyn Mutts logged 15 points and nine boards, while redshirt sophomore guard Tyrece Radford had 13 and nine, respectively. Sophomore guard Jalen Cone chipped in 12 points for the home team.

“Keve Aluma, the Virginia Tech big man, really had himself a great game,” Larrañaga said. “He was very, very hard to stop.”

Miami shot 53.6 percent (30-of-56) from the floor, 40.0 percent (10-of-25) from 3-point range and 80.0 percent (8-of-10) at the line, each mark better than it allowed. However, they committed a season-high 19 turnovers and forced just 11.

The Hurricanes now open their 2021 slate Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. against Clemson at the Watsco Center, live on RSN.