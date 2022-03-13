Hoops learns NCAA seeding: Team reaction & more
It was four years since the Miami Hurricanes had been participants rather than viewers of Selection Sunday. Then on Sunday evening they were part of the beginning of March Madness as they took part...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news