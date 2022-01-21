Hoops' next challenge: Revenge game vs. FSU

It would be hard to imagine a better return to the court after a weeklong break than the University of Miami men’s basketball team’s performance Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes dismantled national powerhouse North Carolina from start to finish in an 85-57 victory, the Tar Heels’ largest conference loss in nearly nine years.

Miami (14-4, 6-1 ACC) held a 27-point advantage at the break—tied for the biggest mark against the Tar Heels in the last 25 years, per ESPN’s Bryan Ives—and led by as many as 33 points in front of a jam-packed student section.

The next challenge?

FSU tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The last game between these teams was recent ... and it didn't end well for UM. On Jan. 11 the rivalry game came down to the final second. Charlie Moore hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with seven seconds left, but Florida State senior guard RayQuan Evans made two free throws off a questionable foul call with 0.8 ticks left to give the homestanding Seminoles the win.

Now, just 11 days later, the Sunshine State foes are slated to face off once again. In a matchup of the two teams atop the ACC standings, Miami will host the Seminoles, who enter at 12-5 (5-2 ACC), Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Watsco Center.

It is the first time since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2004-05 they will play a conference foe twice in the span of three games during the regular season.

“Well, certainly, the teams are very familiar. When you play someone early in the season and late in the season, a lot of things can change,” coach Jim Larrañaga said. “Right now, there are not a lot of changes. We’ve played Carolina, they’ve played [Syracuse, Duke and North Florida] and now we’ve got to play each other again. They’ll have a chance to watch our game against North Carolina. We’ve already watched their game against Duke. We recognize that Florida State is the longest, tallest, and most athletic team in our league. They’re a very hard matchup for us.”

The Seminoles are led by redshirt sophomore guard Caleb Mills’ 13.8 points and 2.9 assists per game. Miami, though, held him to four points on 2-of-10 shooting, including a 0-of-5 mark from 3-point range, in their first matchup.

The Hurricanes will look to replicate that defensive performance against Mills, as well as some other areas of success in the teams’ second meeting. However, Larrañaga knows his team will have to make improvements if it wants to come away with a rivalry victory.

“I thought we really did a very good job at both ends of the court and we were very much in position to win the game with seven seconds to go,” the two-time ACC Coach of the Year said. “What we learned a little bit is that Florida State’s defense—they do a very good job of switching. If we can improve any area, it would be our ability to attack their switches properly. [We also will look] to make some adjustments in maybe guarding them at the other end of the floor, knowing that certain players really like to drive right and certain players really like to shoot the three. We’ve got to recognize the game plan and recognize why we tell someone to force a guy left when his strong hand is really his right.”

Miami is 36-52 in its all-time series with Florida State, its most common foe in program history. That includes a 28-16 mark on its home court and an 8-14 ledger under Larrañaga.

Saturday, the Hurricanes will hope to see their fans who cheered them on to a rousing victory Tuesday night return to the Watsco Center, as they look to earn a ‘W’ in the intrastate rivalry.

“For the first time in a very long time—ever since I can remember—the two Florida schools are one-two in the ACC right now,” Larrañaga said. “It doesn’t mean we’ll end the season that way, but we would love for our fans to turn out, knowing what a big game this is on Saturday at 2 o’clock.”

Saturday’s matinee matchup will be televised live on ESPN, with Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander on the call. Joe Zagacki and Danny Rabinowitz will have the radio broadcast on AM 560.

Following its matchup with the Seminoles, Miami hits the road to play Virginia Tech Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., live on ACC Network.